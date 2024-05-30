BBSI to Present at William Blair’s 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 4

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, has been invited to present at William Blair’s 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference held from June 4-6, 2024 at the Loews Chicago Downtown Hotel.

BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris are expected to present at 10:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, June 4. The conference will also feature one-on-one and small group meetings for investors with BBSI’s management team.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your William Blair Growth Stock conference representative or Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860 or BBSI@gateway-grp.com.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business and is licensed to operate in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com .

