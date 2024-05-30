Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,756 in the last 365 days.

Sailrite Enterprises Implements Bridgeline’s HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today the launch of HawkSearch on two of Sailrite’s eCommerce sites on the BigCommerce Multi-Storefront platform. Sailrite, a one-stop retailer for fabric, tools, hardware, and sewing supplies, has integrated HawkSearch to improve its product discovery for both its B2C and B2B sites.

HawkSearch will bolster Sailrite’s growth strategy with its AI-powered search within the retailer’s catalog. HawkSearch will make the online catalog easier to find products for purchase through search and autocomplete. For example, a customer can start to type the word ‘sew’ and HawkSearch autocomplete will immediately display top results for “Sailrite sewing machines” for purchase.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, said, "Our partnership with Sailrite reflects our expertise in supporting retailers on BigCommerce Multi-Storefront. HawkSearch is available for quick and easy implementation on the BigCommerce platform, ensuring users an efficient way to upgrade their search and improve product discovery."

Get the HawkSearch connector for BigCommerce here.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
‍Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sailrite Enterprises Implements Bridgeline’s HawkSearch

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more