Safe Harbor Financial to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

GOLDEN, Colo., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc. , d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: SHFS ), a leader in facilitating banking, payments and financial services to the regulated cannabis industry, announced that Sundie Seefried, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Harbor will participate in a fireside chat with Michael Regan, Sell-Side Analyst at Excelsior Equities at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and co-sponsored by KCSA Strategic Communications, on June 5th.



DATE: June 5th

TIME: 2:30 pm Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Now in our tenth year, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $21 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S. and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor's services; Safe Harbor's growth prospects and Safe Harbor's market size; Safe Harbor's projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and loan performance; new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact of recent volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities; Safe Harbor’s ability to make the same or similar loans in the future; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Safe Harbor; other statements regarding Safe Harbor's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future; and the other risk factors discussed in Safe Harbor's filings from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Safe Harbor), and other assumptions, that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that Safe Harbor files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and Safe Harbor’s other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, before making an investment decision. Safe Harbor assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

