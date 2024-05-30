SEALSQ Strengthens Partnership with the Connectivity Standards Alliance in Asia by Joining Japanese Interest Group

Geneva, Switzerland, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it will support the Connectivity Standards Alliance (“Alliance”) development in Asia by joining the Japanese Interest Group (JIG).



The Alliance, an international community of more than 700 technology companies committed to open standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), recently announced the creation of the Japan Interest Group (“JIG”). Comprised of volunteer members united by their interest in Alliance technologies and the IoT market in Japan, this newly established interest group, led by Interim Chair Alliance Member Fumi Shingai, CEO of X-HEMISTRY Inc., with the support from Interim Vice Chair Shigeki Nakamura of Panasonic, Interim Secretary Denver Mishima of Allion Japan Inc., aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among its members while enhancing Matter™ and Aliro™ Smart Home standards globally.

The JIG will provide a platform for discussing standards within the Alliance and create a framework for sharing and disseminating various initiatives among local member companies. The new branch will adopt Japanese as its general common language and facilitate regular exchanges of information to strengthen collaboration among members.

"The establishment of the JIG heralds a new era of Alliance-wide collaboration and communication, fostering global cooperation and, more specifically, advancing the reach of Matter and the emergence of Aliro," said Musa Unmehopa, Head of Wireless Standards & Regulations at Signify and Alliance Board Chair.

The Japan Interest Group is currently comprised of 38 companies. SEALSQ is proud to be part of the 17 founding Members including ACCEL LAB Ltd., Allion Japan Inc., Bureau Veritas Japan Co., Ltd, DISIGN INCORPORATED, DSR Asia Co., Ltd., Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc., MIWA LOCK Co., LTD., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., mui Lab, Inc., Nature Inc., NEXTY Electronics Corporation, Nordic Semiconductor KK, Panasonic Corporation, SEALSQ Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics International NV, TÜV Rheinland Japan Ltd., X-HEMISTRY Inc., and YAMAGIWA Corporation.

SEALSQ’s Japanese team, represented by Sales Director Katsunori Miyahata, will be actively contributing to the group’s local activities and discussions regarding PKI and security topics while directly supporting Japanese device makers looking for compliance with the MATTER standard.

Indeed, Matter™ compliant device makers in Japan may gain the following benefits from using SEALSQ Matter™ ready PKI-as-a Service and pre-provisioned secure elements:

Reduced time-to-market in achieving Matter compliance.

Reduced costs of technology, maintenance, staffing and ongoing compliance.

More flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hosted or batch issuance.

Simplified management of device attestation certificates and product attestation intermediates through SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform for IoT.

Gain efficiency using a scalable platform to sign and secure device updates.





More details can be found here.

“We are excited to enhance our global collaboration with the Alliance and join this new initiative in Japan. By leveraging our security and PKI expertise, we aim to support the JIG's mission to facilitate the adoption and scaling of Matter for Japanese smart-home device manufacturers,” said Franck Buonanno VP of Sales at SEALSQ.

About the Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With its Members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors is comprised of executives from Allegion, Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Espressif, Eve by ABB, Fortune Brands, Google, Haier, Huawei, IKEA, Infineon Technologies AG, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, LG Electronics, Lutron Electronics, Midea, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Signify (Philips Hue and WiZ), Silicon Labs, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Tuya, Verizon, and Wulian.

Learn more about the Alliance at www.csa-iot.org; and follow us on: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com and follow us on X and Linkedin

