Biologics Safety Testing Market is Expected to Reach $7.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biologics Safety Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.2 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $7.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Factors like stringent regulatory requirements and growing concern over cell culture contamination are driving the growth of biologics safety testing market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=34624144

Biologics Safety Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $7.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Test Type, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing focus on next generation therapeutics Key Market Driver Increasing development of mAbs and biosimilars

Technological advancements are playing a transformative role in reshaping the business landscape of the biologics safety testing market. Advanced robotics and automation technologies have enabled significant improvements in biologics safety testing processes. Automated systems can handle large volumes of samples, increasing efficiency and reducing human error. Additionally, Next-Generation Sequencing technologies have revolutionized genetic analysis in biologics safety testing. They allow for comprehensive assessment of genetic stability, purity, and identity of biologics products, leading to more accurate safety assessments.

Based on product & service, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into services, consumables, and instruments. Services segment is further categorized into mycoplasma testing services, sterility testing services, endotoxin testing services, virus safety testing services, bioburden testing services, and other testing services. In 2023, services accounted for the largest share of the global biologics safety testing market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing development of biologics. Additionally, increasing research activities for the development and manufacturing of advanced biotherapeutics is anticipated to drive the segment growth.

Based on test type, the global biologics safety testing market is segmented into residual host-cell proteins & DNA detection tests, mycoplasma tests, sterility tests, endotoxin tests, virus safety tests, bioburden tests, and other biologics safety tests. In 2023, residual host-cell proteins & DNA detection tests segment accounted for the largest share of the biologics safety testing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and vaccine manufacturing. Additionally, the sterility tests segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the biologics safety testing market has been segmented into monoclonal antibodies development and manufacturing, vaccine development and manufacturing, cellular and gene therapy products development and manufacturing, blood and blood products development and manufacturing, and other applications. In 2023, monoclonal antibodies development and manufacturing accounted for the largest share of biologics safety testing market. The highest share of the segment is attributed to various factors such as the increasing number of regulatory approvals for monoclonal antibodies.

Based on end user, the biologics safety testing market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs and CDMOs, and academic and research institutes. In 2023, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the biologics safety testing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced therapies. Additionally, the growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for development of novel biologics and biosimilars is anticipated to boost the segment growth.

The key regional markets for the global biologics safety testing market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing development of biosimilars and rising focus on advancement of healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing research practices in the field of biotechnology and life sciences are driving growth in these markets. Moreover, growing focus on advancement of biopharmaceutical industry is boosting the growth of biologics safety testing market in Asia Pacific region.

Buy a Biologics Safety Testing Industry Report (404 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=34624144

Prominent Players of Biologics Safety Testing Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

BIOMÉRIEUX (France)

Maravai LifeSciences (US)

WuXi AppTec (China)

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA. (Switzerland)

Sotera Health (Nelson Laboratories, LLC) (US)

Samsung Biologics (South Korea)

GenScript (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Syngene International Limited (India)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Promega Corporation (US)

Catalent, Inc (US)

ASSOCIATES OF CAPE COD, INC. (US)

Pacific BioLabs (US)

Clean Biologics (France)

PathoQuest (France)

ARL Bio Pharma, Inc. (US)

Frontage Labs (US)

Creative Biogene (US)

Advaxia Biologics (Italy)

and Among others

This report categorizes the biologics safety testing market into the following segments:

Biologics Safety Testing Market, by Product & Service

Services Mycoplasma Testing Services Sterility Testing Services Endotoxin Testing Services Virus safety Testing Services Bioburden Testing Services Other Testing Services

Consumables

Instrument

Biologics Safety Testing Product Market, by Test Type

Residual host-cell proteins & DNA detection Tests

Mycoplasma Tests

Sterility Tests

Endotoxin Tests

Virus Safety Tests

Bioburden Tests

Other Biologics Safety Tests

Biologics Safety Testing Market, by Application

Monoclonal Antibodies Development and Manufacturing

Vaccine Development and Manufacturing

Cellular & Gene Therapy Products Development and Manufacturing

Blood & Blood Products Development and Manufacturing

Other Applications

Biologics Safety Testing Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs and CDMOs

Academic and Research Institutes

Biologics Safety Testing Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East GCC Countries Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of GCC Countries (RoGCC) Rest of Middle East (RoME)

Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=34624144

Key Market Stakeholders:

Biologics Safety Testing Product Manufacturers, Vendors, and Distributors

Biologics Safety Testing Service Providers

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Government Organizations

Private Research Firms

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global biologics safety testing market based on the product & service, test type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall biologics safety testing market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product and service portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities in the biologics safety testing market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=34624144

Related Reports:

Sterility Testing Market

Biological Safety Cabinet Market

Mycoplasma Testing Market

Pyrogen Testing Market

Single Use Bioreactors Market

Get access to the latest updates on Biologics Safety Testing Companies and Biologics Safety Testing Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com