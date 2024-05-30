Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,767 in the last 365 days.

urban-gro, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sadler, Gibb & Associates LLC as Audit Firm

LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") and other commercial sectors, today announced the appointment of Sadler, Gibb & Associates LLC as its independent registered public accounting firm. Their appointment was made after a thorough evaluation process and has been approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and its Audit Committee.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA"), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision - Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.
-or-
Jeff Sonnek - ICR, Inc.
(720) 730-8160
investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:
Barbara Graham – urban-gro, Inc.
(720) 903-1139
media@urban-gro.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

urban-gro, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sadler, Gibb & Associates LLC as Audit Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more