Asia Broadband and KYN Capital Group Begin Implementation of Joint Venture Agreement To Develop and Market Next-Generation AABB Wallet

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing and initial implementation of a joint venture agreement with KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) for the development and marketing of a new next generation AABB Wallet. This strategic partnership aims to redefine industry standards by leveraging combined expertise to create a cutting-edge digital wallet designed for cryptocurrency transactions. The companies have informally been collaborating on this project for several years and have now established the expertise and alliances to access mass markets with the Koinfold 2.0 App and the next generation AABB Wallet App.



A strategic advantage uniquely defining the next-generation wallet, will utilize KYNC’s significant platform alliances, bringing enhanced functionality and mass market reach to the project. Simultaneously, AABB and KYNC will both spearhead a broad marketing campaign, focusing on expanding brand awareness across social media platforms, Discord rooms, Clubhouse and various cryptocurrency media outlets.

The collaboration between AABB and KYNC leverages the strengths of both companies to deliver a comprehensive solution encompassing the wallet development, as well as the ongoing maintenance, customer support, and robust integrated marketing efforts. The new digital wallet will deliver a broad range of features and high usability and will be widely accessible on major platforms, including the Google Play Store and iOS.

"Our long-term collaboration with KYNC combined with their blue-chip relationships and tech team is the future for our AABB Wallet and AABBG gold-backed token. We can now take our digital assets business segment to the next level of expansion with the synergy of our experience and the expertise and alliances of KYNC," expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are thrilled to join forces with Asia Broadband. This joint venture aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives and opens up new avenues for growth and innovation. Together, we are poised to make substantial advancements in the financial and precious metals sectors."

The joint venture is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that the new digital wallet will be equipped with the latest technologies and security features. This initiative is expected to significantly impact the market with its affiliations, providing users with a reliable, efficient, and scalable financial tool. The next generation digital wallet marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration and growth for both Asia Broadband Inc. and KYN Capital Group, as the companies announce developments toward achieving their shared vision.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact AABB at: General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-866-9054



About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)



KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) on Twitter and Instagram

https://twitter.com/kyncap

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.instagram.com/kyncapital/

KYNC Website @ https://kyncap.com

KOINFOLD Website coming soon https://Koinfold.com

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

info@kyncap.com

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.