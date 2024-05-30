UMeWorld Announces June 4th webinar Registration Using New AI Investor Chatbot

HONG KONG, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC:UMEWF), a leading company in ESG-based cooking oil and biofuel technologies, today announced the implementation of a cutting-edge AI investor relations chatbot to enhance transparency for investors and shareholders. This new AI technology, called FAQ AI, is powered by WotNot and INS Digital Intelligence, and will play a pivotal role in coordinating an upcoming investor webinar on June 4th at 12 PM EST.

UMeWorld has always been at the forefront of innovation, and the introduction of FAQ AI investor relations chatbot is a testament to the company’s commitment to improving transparency for investors as the company relocates to the United States. The AI-powered chatbot is designed to provide real-time responses, deliver personalized information, and engage with investors around the clock, ensuring that they have access to timely and accurate updates about the company's progress and strategic initiatives.

Join CEO Michael Lee on June 4th at 12 PM EST for UMeWorld’s First-Ever Investor Webinar and register by visiting www.UMeWorld.com and simply engage the chatbot in the lower right corner of the site.

During this landmark event, CEO Michael Lee will address investor questions and provide insights into several key topics, including:

The Upcoming Acquisition of a sales and marketing company in Miami, Florida: This acquisition marks a significant milestone for UMeWorld as it expands its operational footprint into the United States. The Miami acquisition will enhance the company's sales and marketing capabilities and streamline distribution channels, setting the stage for substantial growth by adding $5,000,000 in annual revenue once completed in June.





Acquisition of Palm Oil Mills: UMeWorld plans to acquire several palm oil mills in Malaysia. These mills will use proprietary enzymatic technologies to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals from palm oil mill effluent (POME), significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The implementation of FAQ AI reflects UMeWorld’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement. By providing an interactive and user-friendly platform, FAQ AI ensures that investors can easily access information, ask questions, and receive personalized responses, thereby enhancing their overall experience and confidence in the company.

“This AI technology is a game-changer for our investor relations,” said CEO Michael Lee. “FAQ AI will provide our investors with a seamless and interactive experience, allowing them to stay informed and engaged with our company’s mission and growth strategy.”

Don’t Miss This Exciting Opportunity

Join us for this groundbreaking webinar and gain valuable insights into UMeWorld’s plans. Register now to secure your spot for the webinar on June 4th at 12 PM EST. This is your chance to ask questions directly to the CEO and learn more about UMeWorld's innovative products and ambitious growth strategy.

For more information and to register for the June 4th 12 noon EST webinar, please visit www.UMeWorld.com

Contact:

Michael Lee

CEO, UMeWorld Ltd

Email: info@umeworld.com

FAQ Investor Chatbot Powered by www.DigitalIntel.ai

About UMeWorld:

UMeWorld Limited is an integrated edible oil company committed to promoting sustainable and innovative solutions that improve the economic, social, and environmental well-being of its stakeholders. The company is building a vertically integrated business model to become an integral supplier of food, feed, oleochemicals, and renewable fuel across various industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about UMeWorld's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, UMeWorld or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by UMeWorld with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of UMeWorld's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause UMeWorld's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause UMeWorld's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in UMeWorld's filings with the SEC. In addition, UMeWorld operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. UMeWorld does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.