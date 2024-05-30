nuVizz to Present with Metropolitan Warehouse and Delivery at the Home Delivery World USA 2024 Exhibition

– Session to Highlight How Technology is Driving Enhanced White Glove Delivery Services -



ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz , a leading delivery and transportation platform in last mile delivery technology, announced today that it will be presenting at Home Delivery World (HDW) USA 2024, the premier last mile logistics exhibition featuring more than 350 companies showcasing innovative solutions for retailers, manufacturers and grocers. The session, held on June 5, 2024, at 3 PM EDT, will feature Gururaj Rao, CEO of nuVizz and Jay Vaya, Director of Business Development at Metropolitan Warehouse and Delivery (MWD), where they will discuss the ways nuVizz helped revolutionize MWD’s white glove delivery experience.

MWD is a leading provider of white-glove delivery services to e-commerce retailers, furniture vendors, designers and manufacturers with strategically located facilities in 43 cities across the U.S. As they expanded to serve more retailers, the company found they needed an advanced technological solution to enhance operations and support continued growth. To meet these needs, MWD turned to nuVizz for assistance in integrating existing systems while offering a single touchpoint for retailers looking to consolidate their logistics insights.

"Technology is increasingly serving to optimize the white glove delivery experience. Our platform seamlessly integrates with MWD systems, extracts key demand data and identifies gaps within the delivery ecosystem,” said Rao. “For the last 8+ years, MWD has leveraged the nuVizz platform across their entire delivery network, enhancing their routing and execution of deliveries, enabling real-time tracking for retailers and consumers and meeting specific handling requirements, thereby elevating the overall delivery experience."

Benefits of Metropolitan’s implementation of nuVizz have included:

100% final mile shipment visibility

99.95% delivery ETA accuracy

Five day reduction in their billing processes.



"We recognized the need to enhance our capabilities, and nuVizz has been instrumental in this endeavor,” added Vaya. “The delivery management technology offered by nuVizz has significantly improved our operations, enabling us to support our growth as we integrate new partners both upstream and downstream."

For complete details on nuVizz’s work with Metropolitan Warehouse & Distribution, access the case study here . To learn more about nuVizz’s session at HDW with MWD, visit https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/home-delivery-world/Agenda.stm

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile-and everything in between – we’re trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings, and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle.

Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster. For more information, visit nuvizz.com .

