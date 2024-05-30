Prime Medicine to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced that Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY. Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET in Miami Beach, FL.

Live audio webcasts of both presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at www.primemedicine.com. Replays of each webcast will be available on the Prime Medicine website for 90 days following the event.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Taken together, Prime Editing’s versatile gene editing capabilities could unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around core areas of focus: hematology and immunology, liver, lung, ocular and neuromuscular. Across each core area, Prime Medicine’s initial focus is on genetic diseases with a fast, direct path to treating patients, and those with high unmet need not currently addressable using other gene editing approaches. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing’s broad and versatile therapeutic potential to expand beyond the genetic diseases in its initial pipeline, potentially including immunological diseases, cancers, infectious diseases, and targeting genetic risk factors in common diseases, which collectively impact millions of people. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.

© 2024 Prime Medicine, Inc. All rights reserved. PRIME MEDICINE, the Prime Medicine logos, and PASSIGE are trademarks of Prime Medicine, Inc. All other trademarks referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact

Hannah Deresiewicz

Precision AQ

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@precisionaq.com

Media Contact

Dan Budwick, 1AB

dan@1ABmedia.com