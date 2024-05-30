Submit Release
BOS Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year 2024

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues decreased by 7% to $11.3 million from $12.1 million in the first quarter of the year 2023;
  • Gross profit margin improved to 22.7% compared to 21.9% in the first quarter of the year 2023;
  • EBITDA amounted to $1,003,000 compared to $1,031,000 in the first quarter of the year 2023;
  • Financial expenses decreased by 57.3% to $105,000 from $246,000 in the first quarter of the year 2023;
  • Net income increased by 13% to $741,000 or $0.13 per basic share compared to $656,000 or $0.12 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2023;

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "I am pleased with the financial results of the first quarter of 2024 reflecting a record quarterly net income of $741,000 and earnings per share of $0.13. These results puts us on track towards achieving our financial targets for 2024: revenues of $46 million and net income of $2.2 million."

Ziv Dekel, BOS Chairman, added, "BOS has consistently experienced year-on-year growth since 2021, and with a positive cash net of loans, we are poised for even greater future success. Our management team is dedicated to cultivating a growth engine and strengthening our competitive position across various markets."

BOS will host a video conference meeting on May 30, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87881833577?pwd=kBrRtaRoERkOnED2Si30FMerPfjwLJ.1

For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations across three key divisions. The Intelligent Robotics division streamlines industrial and logistics inventory processes. The RFID division efficiently marks and tracks inventory and the Supply Chain division effectively manages inventory supply.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, , the effect of the war against the Hamas and other terrorist organizations, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

                 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
                 
  Three months ended
March 31,
   Year ended
December 31,
  2024   2023   2023
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
                 
Revenues $ 11,287     $ 12,141     $ 44,179  
Cost of revenues 8,727     9,477     34,970  
Gross profit 2,560     2,664     9,209  
Operating costs and expenses:                
Research and development 44     41     158  
Sales and marketing 1,162     1,246     4,891  
General and administrative 508     475     1,762  
Other income, net -     -     (52 )
Total operating costs and expenses 1,714     1,762     6,759  
                 
Operating income 846     902     2,450  
Financial expenses, net (105 )   (246 )   (441 )
Income before taxes on income 741     656     2,009  
Tax on income -     -     (4 )
Net income $ 741     $ 656     $ 2,005  
                 
Basic net income per share $ 0.13     $ 0.12     $ 0.35  
Diluted net income per share $ 0.13     $ 0.11     $ 0.34  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,748     5,702     5,727  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,828     5,712     5,905  
                 
Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023 5,748     5,702     5,748  
                 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  March 31,
2024
 		  December
31, 2023
  (Unaudited)
 		  (Audited)
ASSETS              
               
CURRENT ASSETS:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,697     $ 2,344  
Restricted bank deposits   214       217  
Trade receivables, net   13,381       12,424  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses   1,197       963  
Inventories   5,773       6,070  
               
Total current assets   23,262       22,018  
               
LONG-TERM ASSETS   204       196  
               
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET   3,310       3,268  
               
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET   954       1,026  
               
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET   1,030       1,078  
               
GOODWILL   4,895       4,895  
               
Total assets $ 33,655     $ 32,481  
               


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
               
  March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
               
CURRENT LIABILITIES:              
Current maturities of long-term loans $ 164     $ 170  
Operating lease liabilities, current   207       235  
Trade payables   8,342       7,710  
Employees and payroll accruals   1,120       980  
Deferred revenues   617       600  
Advances net of inventory in process   135       137  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   892       1,072  
               
Total current liabilities   11,477       10,904  
               
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:              
Long-term loans, net of current maturities   1,093       1,150  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   698       759  
Long-term deferred revenues   317       339  
Accrued severance pay   468       490  
               
Total long-term liabilities   2,576       2,738  
               
               
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   19,602       18,839  
               
               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 33, 655     $ 32,481  
               


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  Three months ended
March 31,
   Year ended
December 31,
  2024
 		  2023
 		  2023
                 
Operating income $ 846     $ 902     $ 2,450  
Add:                
Amortization of intangible assets 47     26     168  
Stock-based compensation 21     25     98  
Depreciation 89     81     342  
EBITDA $ 1,003     $ 1,034     $ 3,058  
                 


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  RFID
 		  Supply
Chain
Solutions
 		  Intelligent
Robotics		  
Intercompany
 		  Consolidated
  Three months ended March 31,
2024
                                       
Revenues $ 3,683     $ 7,356       250       (2 )   $ 11,287  
                                       
Gross profit   992       1,484       84       -       2,560  
Allocated operating expenses   565       909       62       -       1,536  
Unallocated operating expenses*           -       -               178  
Income from operations $ 427     $ 575     $ 22               846  
                                       
Financial expenses and tax on income                                   (105 )
Net income                                 $ 741  
                                       


  RFID
 		  Supply
Chain
Solutions
 		  Intelligent
Robotics		  
Intercompany
 		  Consolidated
  Three months ended March 31,
2023
                                       
                                       
Revenues $ 4,017
     $ 7,489       699
       (64 )   $ 12,141  
                                       
Gross profit (loss)   1,106
       1,585       (27
 )     -       2,664  
                                       
Allocated operating expenses   573       928       75
       -       1,576  
Unallocated operating expenses*   -       -       -               186
  
Income (loss) from operations $ 533
     $ 657
     $ (102
 )             902
  
                                       
Financial expenses and tax on income                                   (246 )
Net income                                 $ 656
  
                                       

 

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  RFID
 		  Supply
Chain
Solutions
 		  Intelligent
Robotics		  
Intercompany
 		  Consolidated
  Year ended March 31,
2023
                                       
                                       
Revenues $ 13,713
     $ 28,845
       1,742
       (121 )   $ 44,179  
                                       
Gross profit   3,179
       5,845
       185               9,209  
                                       
Allocated operating expenses   2,150
       3,675
       258               6,083
  
Unallocated operating expenses*   -       -       -               676
  
Income (loss) from operations $ 1,029
     $ 2,170
     $ (73
 )             2,450
  
                                       
Financial expenses and tax on income                                   (445 )
Net income                                 $ 2,005
  
                                       

*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but general to the entire group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


For additional information, contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

