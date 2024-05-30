BOS Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year 2024

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenues decreased by 7% to $11.3 million from $12.1 million in the first quarter of the year 2023;

decreased by 7% to $11.3 million from $12.1 million in the first quarter of the year 2023; Gross profit margin improved to 22.7% compared to 21.9% in the first quarter of the year 2023;

improved to 22.7% compared to 21.9% in the first quarter of the year 2023; EBITDA amounted to $1,003,000 compared to $1,031,000 in the first quarter of the year 2023;

amounted to $1,003,000 compared to $1,031,000 in the first quarter of the year 2023; Financial expenses decreased by 57.3% to $105,000 from $246,000 in the first quarter of the year 2023;

decreased by 57.3% to $105,000 from $246,000 in the first quarter of the year 2023; Net income increased by 13% to $741,000 or $0.13 per basic share compared to $656,000 or $0.12 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2023;

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "I am pleased with the financial results of the first quarter of 2024 reflecting a record quarterly net income of $741,000 and earnings per share of $0.13. These results puts us on track towards achieving our financial targets for 2024: revenues of $46 million and net income of $2.2 million."

Ziv Dekel, BOS Chairman, added, "BOS has consistently experienced year-on-year growth since 2021, and with a positive cash net of loans, we are poised for even greater future success. Our management team is dedicated to cultivating a growth engine and strengthening our competitive position across various markets."

BOS will host a video conference meeting on May 30, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87881833577?pwd=kBrRtaRoERkOnED2Si30FMerPfjwLJ.1

For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations across three key divisions. The Intelligent Robotics division streamlines industrial and logistics inventory processes. The RFID division efficiently marks and tracks inventory and the Supply Chain division effectively manages inventory supply.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, , the effect of the war against the Hamas and other terrorist organizations, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

March 31,

Year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenues $ 11,287 $ 12,141 $ 44,179 Cost of revenues 8,727 9,477 34,970 Gross profit 2,560 2,664 9,209 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 44 41 158 Sales and marketing 1,162 1,246 4,891 General and administrative 508 475 1,762 Other income, net - - (52 ) Total operating costs and expenses 1,714 1,762 6,759 Operating income 846 902 2,450 Financial expenses, net (105 ) (246 ) (441 ) Income before taxes on income 741 656 2,009 Tax on income - - (4 ) Net income $ 741 $ 656 $ 2,005 Basic net income per share $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.35 Diluted net income per share $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.34 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,748 5,702 5,727 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,828 5,712 5,905 Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023 5,748 5,702 5,748





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024

December

31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,697 $ 2,344 Restricted bank deposits 214 217 Trade receivables, net 13,381 12,424 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,197 963 Inventories 5,773 6,070 Total current assets 23,262 22,018 LONG-TERM ASSETS 204 196 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,310 3,268 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 954 1,026 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,030 1,078 GOODWILL 4,895 4,895 Total assets $ 33,655 $ 32,481





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loans $ 164 $ 170 Operating lease liabilities, current 207 235 Trade payables 8,342 7,710 Employees and payroll accruals 1,120 980 Deferred revenues 617 600 Advances net of inventory in process 135 137 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 892 1,072 Total current liabilities 11,477 10,904 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,093 1,150 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 698 759 Long-term deferred revenues 317 339 Accrued severance pay 468 490 Total long-term liabilities 2,576 2,738 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 19,602 18,839 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 33, 655 $ 32,481





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three months ended

March 31,

Year ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2023

Operating income $ 846 $ 902 $ 2,450 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 47 26 168 Stock-based compensation 21 25 98 Depreciation 89 81 342 EBITDA $ 1,003 $ 1,034 $ 3,058





SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID

Supply

Chain

Solutions

Intelligent

Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated

Three months ended March 31,

2024

Revenues $ 3,683 $ 7,356 250 (2 ) $ 11,287 Gross profit 992 1,484 84 - 2,560 Allocated operating expenses 565 909 62 - 1,536 Unallocated operating expenses* - - 178 Income from operations $ 427 $ 575 $ 22 846 Financial expenses and tax on income (105 ) Net income $ 741





RFID

Supply

Chain

Solutions

Intelligent

Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated

Three months ended March 31,

2023

Revenues $ 4,017

$ 7,489 699

(64 ) $ 12,141 Gross profit (loss) 1,106

1,585 (27

) - 2,664 Allocated operating expenses 573 928 75

- 1,576 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 186

Income (loss) from operations $ 533

$ 657

$ (102

) 902

Financial expenses and tax on income (246 ) Net income $ 656







SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID

Supply

Chain

Solutions

Intelligent

Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated

Year ended March 31,

2023

Revenues $ 13,713

$ 28,845

1,742

(121 ) $ 44,179 Gross profit 3,179

5,845

185 9,209 Allocated operating expenses 2,150

3,675

258 6,083

Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 676

Income (loss) from operations $ 1,029

$ 2,170

$ (73

) 2,450

Financial expenses and tax on income (445 ) Net income $ 2,005



*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but general to the entire group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

For additional information, contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO +972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com