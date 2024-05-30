Cidara Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on CD388 at ASM Microbe 2024 Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced the company will be presenting a poster at the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2024 conference to be held June 13-17, 2024 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.



Presentation details are summarized below:

Abstract Title: Comparison of Different Allometric Scaling Approaches to Project Human Pharmacokinetics (PK) of CD388, a Novel Drug-Fc Conjugate, in Development for Influenza Prevention

Presenter: Voon Ong, Ph.D.

Session Title: AAR07 Saturday Antimicrobial Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics

Presentation Location: Exhibit Hall

Date and Time: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 10:00 AM -5:00 PM ET

Poster Board Number: AAR-SATURDAY-494

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing immunotherapeutics designed to help improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases. The Company’s portfolio comprises new approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, including DFCs from its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform targeting oncologic, viral and autoimmune diseases. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

