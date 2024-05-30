4DMT to Present Interim Data from Aerosolized 4D-710 Phase 1/2 AEROW Clinical Trial for Cystic Fibrosis at 47ᵗʰ European Cystic Fibrosis Conference

Interim clinical data will be presented by Jennifer L. Taylor-Cousar, M.D., Principal Investigator of the AEROW clinical trial at the 47 th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. BST

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced that interim data from the Phase 1/2 AEROW clinical trial evaluating aerosolized 4D-710 for treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease will be presented at the 47th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference, taking place in Glasgow, UK. The Company will host a webcast to discuss the data in detail and provide a program update on Thursday, June 6 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

47th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference Presentation Details:

Title: CFTR transgene expression in airway epithelial cells following aerosolized administration of the AAV-based gene therapy 4D-710 to adults with cystic fibrosis lung disease Session: WS06 – Where are we with new therapeutic approaches? Date/Time: Thursday, June 6, 2024 (5:00 to 5:15 p.m. BST) Presenter: Jennifer L. Taylor-Cousar, M.D., National Jewish Health

The presentation from the 47th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference will also be available on the 4DMT website:

https://4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/pipeline/#posters-and-publications

Corporate Webcast Details:

Title: 4D-710 Phase 1/2 AEROW Interim Clinical Data & Program Update Date/Time: Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET Registration: Link

An archived copy of the webcast will be available for up to one year by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the 4DMT website at the following link: https://ir.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/events.

About Cystic Fibrosis Lung Disease

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited progressive disease caused by mutations in the CFTR gene. It affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, nearly 40,000 people in the United States and more than 105,000 people worldwide are living with CF, with approximately 1,000 new cases of CF diagnosed in the United States each year. Lung disease is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in people with CF. CF causes impaired lung function, inflammation and bronchiectasis and is commonly associated with persistent lung infections and repeated exacerbations due to the inability to clear thickened mucus from the lungs. People with CF require lifelong treatment with multiple daily medications. The complications of the disease result in progressive loss of lung function, increasing need for IV antibiotics and hospitalizations, and ultimately lead to end-stage respiratory failure.

About 4D-710

4D-710 is comprised of our targeted and evolved next generation AAV vector, A101, and a codon-optimized CFTR∆R transgene. 4D-710 has the potential to treat a broad range of people with CF, independent of the specific CFTR mutation, and is designed for aerosol delivery to achieve targeted CFTR expression within lung airway epithelial cells. 4D-710 is being initially developed for the approximately 15% of people with CF whose disease is not amenable to existing CFTR modulator medicines (based on variant-eligibility and/or drug intolerance). In people with CFTR variants that are amenable to modulator medicines, the improvement in lung function is variable and often incomplete. We therefore expect to potentially develop 4D-710 for use in this broader population, either as a single agent and/or in combination with CFTR modulator medicines. 4D-710 has received the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our product design, development, and manufacturing engine help us efficiently create and advance our diverse product pipeline with the goal of revolutionizing medicine with potential curative therapies for millions of patients. Currently, 4DMT is advancing five clinical-stage and two preclinical product candidates, each tailored to address rare and large market diseases in ophthalmology, pulmonology and cardiology. In addition, 4DMT is also advancing programs in CNS through a gene editing partnership. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT®, 4D®, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

