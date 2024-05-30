Applications for the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize now open until 30 June

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region arrive at a temporary accommodation centre in the town of Goris, Armenia, September 24, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize, the EU’s flagship journalism award, has opened for applications, including from media and journalists based in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The Prize recognises and honours the work of journalists from around the world which shed a light on the most pressing global challenges.

The European Commission calls on journalists reporting on issues relating to inequality, poverty eradication, sustainable development, environment, biodiversity, climate action, digital, jobs and employment, education and skills development, migration, healthcare, peace, democracy, and human rights to apply online.

Reporters can submit written, audio-visual or multimedia work in one of the following categories:

Best Emerging Journalist Award: reporting by journalists aged between 18 and 25 at the time of submission.

Investigative Journalism Award: reporting aiming to uncover serious issues such as crimes, injustice, corruption, or corporate wrongdoing, and to expose these to the public.

Reporting focusing on entertaining, educating, engaging or informing the audience. Special Award: the 2024 edition will recognise photojournalism work published by a media outlet based in one of the eligible countries.

Applications are open to reporting in any language, but should be accompanied by a translation in one of the competition languages: English, French, Spanish, German or Portuguese.

The winner of each category will receive €10,000 as a prize, and the winner of the Best Emerging Journalist category will also be offered a work placement or traineeship with a media partner.

The winners will be announced at the Lorenzo Natali Prize Award Ceremony in Brussels later in 2024.

The deadline for applications is 30 June.

