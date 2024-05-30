‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ discusses smart city initiatives

Smart city initiatives in Moldovan cities of Cahul and Ungheni in transport, lighting, heating water supply and waste disposal were among the topics addressed on 28 May at a forum organised by the EU-funded ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme.

The ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme (2019-2024), with a total budget of €23 million, supports smart, inclusive, and sustainable socio-economic development in the Cahul and Ungheni regions to bring a better quality of life to citizens. The programme is implemented by UNDP and UNICEF.

During 2019-2024, the European Union and UNDP supported projects in Cahul and Ungheni on better urban mobility, intelligent management of resources (efficient water metering and control of water supply system management processes, monitoring and safety of sanitation services), public services delivery through one stop shops, digital education in preschool institutions, safe cities through the development of systems of video monitoring, smart city platforms, intelligent public lighting. The total value of the investments amounts to over €1.8 million, including the contribution of local public authorities.

“The smart city is no longer a dream of mankind, but a reality /…/ We are still at the beginning of the path, but we are convinced that in the coming years Ungheni will become a truly smart city,” said Vitalie Vrabie, Mayor of Ungheni.

“The use of the right innovative solutions, in all areas of life, contributes to the efficiency of costs, resources, increasing quality, competitiveness and the standard of living at home,” said Stella Bădin, Deputy Mayor of Cahul.

Future initiatives were also highlighted at the forum. The smart city platforms for Cahul and Ungheni, which are currently being developed, will include real-time video monitoring for road traffic, waste management and maintaining public order. Energy consumption monitoring and street lighting optimisation systems will be implemented, along with efficient water metering. Public transport management will be improved through real-time visualisation of urban transport.

