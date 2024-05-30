Connections: fourth edition of YEA Magazine launched today

The fourth edition of the Young European Ambassadors’ (YEA) Magazine is launched today, around the theme of ‘Connections’ – a concept close to the core values of the network and what it means to be a YEA.

This year’s edition features 29 articles written by young people from across the Eastern Partnership, the European Union and the United Kingdom, on what connections mean to them: from activism to Erasmus experiences, national identity to shared history.

Often drawing on their personal experience and EU opportunities, the authors engage with a wide array of stimulating topics exploring connections across identity, experience, countries, communities, cultures, histories and futures.

The YEAs initiative is a voluntary network connecting young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.

