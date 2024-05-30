Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,805 in the last 365 days.

Report on Civil Society Coalitions in Armenia

The report on Civil Society Coalitions in Armenia aims to shed light on the conditions, challenges and opportunities facing civil society coalitions in Armenia. 

The report has been developed by the EU-funded Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility.

The edition will be of interest to policy-makers, stakeholders, civil society representatives, and the international donor community.The report is now in English and Armenian on the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility website.

You just read:

Report on Civil Society Coalitions in Armenia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more