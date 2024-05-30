Report on Civil Society Coalitions in Armenia
The report on Civil Society Coalitions in Armenia aims to shed light on the conditions, challenges and opportunities facing civil society coalitions in Armenia.
The report has been developed by the EU-funded Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility.
The edition will be of interest to policy-makers, stakeholders, civil society representatives, and the international donor community.The report is now in English and Armenian on the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility website.