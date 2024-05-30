Else Nutrition’s Ready-to-Drink Kids Vanilla Shake Named Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products by the Prestigious Mom’s Choice Awards®

Selection follows rigorous panel evaluation deeming it among the best-in-class for families





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is honored to announce that its latest innovation, the plant-based Ready-to-Drink Kids Shakes (Vanilla), has earned the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award® (MCA). The product was rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators utilizing a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements, including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.

"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

"We are thrilled to earn the Mom’s Choice Awards ‘Honoring Excellence’ seal of approval,” commented Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “This selection by MCA is a great honor and further validation of the quality and great taste of our products. Moreover, this award mirrors the broad consumer and retail uptake we are experiencing, a strong indicator of future success. We truly appreciate all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families.”

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to early childhood nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and whole Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



About the Mom’s Choice Awards®

The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.

Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.

Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com .

