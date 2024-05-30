Transport and communications statistics for April 2024

MACAU, May 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 250,167 as at end-April 2024, up by 0.4% year-on-year, with light automobiles (116,379) rising by 2.1%. New registration of motor vehicles in April went up by 0.4% year-on-year to 937 (including 273 electric vehicles); of which, light automobiles increased by 20.2% to 452 (75 of them were electric), whereas heavy motorcycles dropped by 17.1% to 379 (104 of them were electric). In the first four months of 2024, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 2.4% year-on-year to 4,022. Number of traffic accidents in April climbed by 16.6% year-on-year to 1,250, with 493 persons injured. In the first four months of 2024, there were 5,005 traffic accidents, which resulted in 2 deaths and 1,817 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in April grew by 23.6% year-on-year to 712,421 trips. Light passenger car trips rose by 23.0% year-on-year to 662,523; of which, trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (119,000), Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (119,000) and Macao vehicle trips to and from Hong Kong (20,000) surged by 32.9%, 4.3% and 46.4% respectively. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in April soared by 108.3% year-on-year to 5,341 tonnes, with cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (5,246 tonnes) accounting for 98.2%. In the first four months of 2024, cross-border vehicular traffic (2,792,162 trips) leapt by 34.7% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (21,999 tonnes) expanded by 121.3%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo grew by 2.8% year-on-year to 16,656 tonnes in April; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (7,880 tonnes) swelled by 65.0% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (8,776 tonnes) dropped by 23.2%. In the first four months of 2024, gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 3.6% year-on-year to 62,769 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 4,866 trips in April, a sharp rise of 63.3% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo jumped by 119.4% year-on-year to 7,747 tonnes, of which outward cargo (7,000 tonnes) increased by 130.0% whereas inward cargo (336 tonnes) decreased by 16.0%. In the first four months of 2024, number of arriving and departing commercial flights hiked by 98.3% year-on-year to 18,172 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (29,992 tonnes) swelled by 131.1%.

As at end-April 2024, there were 85,460 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 5.5% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 10.6% year-on-year to 1,404,594; postpaid subscribers (1,025,600) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (378,994) rose by 8.0% and 18.1% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 741,020 as at end-April, an increase of 4.6% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in April grew by 1.3% year-on-year to 149 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first four months of 2024 dropped by 0.6% to 576 million hours.