Stall vendors in Red Market resume business today and overall operation is smooth

MACAU, May 30 - 紅街市.現新顏 O Mercado Vermelho regressa renovado

After two years of reorganisation, stall vendors in Red Market resumes operation today (30 May). About 120 stall vendors have completed relocation and the overall operation has been smooth on the first day the market is reopened for business to the public.

The ceremony for business resumption of Red Market took place at 11:00 a.m. today. The ceremony was officiated by José Tavares, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), Lo Chi Kin and O Lam, Vice-Chairmen of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, António José Dias Azedo and Chong Coc Veng, Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, as well as Sou Chon Heng, chairman of Associação dos Comerciantes de Peixe Fresco de Macau, Che Su Peng and Mok Sio Kei, chairman and executive vice-chairman of Associação dos Comerciantes de Carne Verde Iong Hap Tong de Macau, O Cheng Wong and Lou Wai Nei, chairman and director of Associação de Auxílio Mútuo de Vendilhões de Macau, and representatives from Associação dos Vendedores de Peixe Fresco do Mercado Vermelho and the sector.

In his speech, José Tavares stated that the timely completion of the reorganisation works of Red Market relied on the facilitation of all the stall vendors of Red Market. The environment and facilities of Red Market have been fully optimised after reorganisation. He encouraged the stall vendors to be committed to their operation, so as to jointly create a new impression of markets with IAM and provide a comfortable and clean shopping experience for the public.

The 120 or so stall vendors relocated back to Red Market and continued their business included those selling seafood, fresh pork and beef, chilled products, vegetables and tofu and groceries. IAM will continue to pay attention to the operation condition after the stall vendors in Red Market resume business and maintain close communication with them to timely coordinate follow-up work.

As the stall vendors in Red Market are reopened for business, the hawkers surrounding the exterior of the Red Market resumed their business in the direction of “facing the Red Market” and resumed operation in their original locations. IAM will continue to carry out hygiene management work of the streets and the district, so as to provide a comfortable and clean shopping environment for the public.

Reorganisation works of Red Market began in May 2022. Under the premise of balancing conservation and optimisation of the market, IAM has reorganised the facilities and equipment in the stalls and added power supply, waterproof sockets and waterproof lighting. The drainage system has also been enhanced and reinforced glass baffles have been installed in front of the counters of fish stalls to prevent water from splashing onto the public space. It is hoped to enhance the image of a clean and tidy market as well as the consumers’ shopping experience.

The reorganisation works included reconstruction of some structural columns and floor slabs to increase the durability and load-bearing capacity of the building. At the same time, all walls and floor tiles have been replaced; the ceilings have been renovated; the drainage network has been rebuilt; the entrances, exits and passages have been optimised; and the spatial layout and hardware and software of the stalls have been improved. Air-conditioners, barrier-free lifts and goods unloading platforms have been added and the lighting system has been optimised. The space in the public toilets and the ratio of male and female toilet cubicles have also been increased. The works mentioned above created a new appearance for Red Market and optimised its facilities and equipment, so as to provide the public with a more comfortable shopping environment in the market.