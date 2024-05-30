Review of Culture International Edition No. 74 Periodicals’ Studies in Focus in the Review of Culture

MACAU, May 30 - This issue of Review of Culture resumes the studies on Portuguese periodicals published in the 19th-century Macao, with an emphasis on the Echo Macaense. The historical context of the Macao press, its historical impact on society, and its contribution to the construction of identity are all covered in this column.

In the field of literature, a study of a gloomy mosaic of unfortunate women woven during the historical era is delivered, in a period when Macao was a refuge chosen by many refugees. Closing the issue closes with a book review discussing China’s global contacts over 150 years.

The Review of Culture is a peer-reviewed journal published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and edited by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau. Its upcoming issues are calling for papers related to humanities and history on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, Macao literary studies, studies on humanities and history in the Greater Bay Area, the quincentenary of the birth of Luís de Camões and the 250th anniversary of the birth of George Chinnery.

Articles can be written in Chinese, Portuguese, or English. For details of submission, please visit the website (www.icm.gov.mo/rc) or contact the editorial team by email to cms.rc@um.edu.mo.

The journal is available for purchase on the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop (www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop) and local book sellers (www.icm.gov.mo/academics/en/sellingBook/), at the price of MOP 150.

For more information, please contact IC through tel. no. 83996220 during office hours or by email to publications@icm.gov.mo.