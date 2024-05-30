Children’s Funday at MNN event to be rescheduled

MACAU, May 30 - Due to unforeseen weather conditions, ‘Children’s Funday at MNN’ outdoor event originally set to take place on 1 June (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Macau New Neighbourhood Lotus Square in Henqgin will be rescheduled, the date of which will be announced in due course. We would like to thank the public for their understanding and support.

