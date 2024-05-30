MACAU, May 30 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2024-05-30 18:10

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Daytime on 31st May Relatively High

The low-pressure area located in the northern South China Sea has developed into a tropical depression. The tropical cyclone signal no.1 was issued at 17:30. According to the present forecast, it will make landfall in the area between western Guangdong and the Pearl River Delta area, between Friday night (31st May) and early morning on Saturday(1st June).

The tropical depression is expected to further strengthen. A higher tropical cyclone signal might be considered depending on its intensity development. Under the influence of its rainband, showers will become frequent, heavy at times with thunderstorms later on tomorrow. The accumulated amount of rainfall is expected to be high.

Meanwhile, as the astronomical tide is not high in the coming two days (31st May and 1st June), the impact of storm surge is unlikely. However, low-lying areas may still experience flooding due to persistent rainfall. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.