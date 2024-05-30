[Green Innovative Digital Connectivity] The 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum to Be Held in Macao from 19 to 21 June

MACAU, May 30 - The Organising Committee of the International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) announced today (10 May) in Beijing that the 15th IIICF, jointly organised by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), will take place in Macao from 19 to 21 June. The Forum will coincide with the 10th China-CELAC Infrastructure Cooperation Forum, organised by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

At the press conference, Fang Qiuchen, Chairman of the China International Contractors Association, presented the preparations for this year’s Forum. Vincent U, President of IPIM, introduced the Macao elements of the Forum and the development of Macao’s convention and exhibition industry. Zuo Xianghua, Level-II Inspector of the Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce, elaborated on the mainland’s specific measures and achievements in supporting Macao’s convention and exhibition industry and facilitating the city’s appropriate economic diversification. Liu Dajiang, Level-II Inspector of the Department of American and Oceanian Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce, delivered a speech on the preparations for the 10th China-CELAC Infrastructure Cooperation Forum and the economic and trade co-operation between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Focusing on “Green Innovative Digital Connectivity” to bring China’s wisdom to global infrastructure co-operation

The 15th IIICF, under the theme of “Green Innovative Digital Connectivity”, will probe into hot topics in the international infrastructure industry through a series of themed activities, including keynote speeches, themed forums, parallel forums, roundtable conferences, thematic seminars, roadshows and project signing ceremonies. The event seeks to bring China’s wisdom to global infrastructure co-operation and help China and countries and regions along the Belt and Road make new progress in joint infrastructure construction.

Raising the number and level of attendees and building up the Forum’s network

The Forum’s activities have seen enthusiastic participation from the global infrastructure industry. To date, over 3,000 guests from 69 countries and regions have registered for the event, including ministerial-level guests, senior executives from financial institutions, representatives from international organisations, presidents of overseas business associations, and senior executives from international engineering-related enterprises.

Releasing 2024 index reports on infrastructure development in Belt and Road countries and Portuguese-speaking countries

This year, IIICF will continue to release “The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index Report (2024)” and “The Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index (2024)”, providing an in-depth analysis of infrastructure development in Portuguese-speaking countries and African countries, as well as Macao’s achievements in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Holding the 10th China-CELAC Infrastructure Cooperation Forum in parallel for new co-operation opportunities

The China-CELAC Infrastructure Cooperation Forum, the only specialised forum for infrastructure co-operation between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries under the China-CELAC Forum, has successfully facilitated the signing of 33 co-operation agreements since its inception in 2015. This year, the 10th China-CELAC Infrastructure Cooperation Forum will focus on green transformation and digital innovation to build a platform for co-operation between the governments of China and CELAC countries, financial institutions and enterprises.

Demonstrating the international influence of Chinese construction brands and highlighting Macao elements

This year’s exhibition will showcase the new achievements in international infrastructure cooperation, including green development, digital and intelligent projects, high-end equipment, advanced technologies and typical cases, as well as the latest engineering technologies, electromechanical equipment and services that meet the needs of Macao’s local market. Over 70 leading engineering-related enterprises and delegations from provinces and cities in mainland China will participate in the exhibition in Macao.

For more information on the 15th IIICF, please visit: http://www.iiicf.org/.