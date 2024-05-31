MRI Contrast Media Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

MRI Contrast Media Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The MRI contrast media market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “MRI Contrast Media Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive information source covering every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mri contrast media market size is predicted to reach $1.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the mri contrast media market is due to the rise in cancer cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest mri contrast media market share. Major players in the mri contrast media market include Bayer AG, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

MRI Contrast Media Market Segments

•By Product: Extracellular Contrast Agents, Blood-Pool Agent, Hepatobiliary Agents

•By Application: Neurological Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Cancer Detection, Other Applications

•By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic And Imaging Centers, Research Institutes, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global mri contrast media market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

MRI contrast media refer to substances used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to enhance the visibility of internal body structures. These contrast agents work by altering the magnetic properties of tissues, thereby improving the contrast in the resulting images.

