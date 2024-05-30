TECHNATION Hosts Annual Queen’s Park Day to Support the Government’s Plans to Build a Better Ontario

Toronto, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECHNATION, Canada’s leading technology industry association, and senior leaders from its membership unite with the Ontario legislature to underscore the tech sector's pivotal role in helping the Government to tackle some of Ontario's most pressing digital issues. This year’s advocacy day theme is “Delivering Digital Trust for People and Business in the Era of Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI),” and will include critical dialogue on the way forward to delivering a leading-edge, digitally enabled Ontario Government.

TECHNATION sees several opportunities to further the Government’s goals through continued collaboration with the Tech industry, to advance procurement, critical cybersecurity policy, and increase the adoption of AI in the public sector through:

Building Digital Trust and Opportunities through Artificial Intelligence

Ontario is already taking steps to ensure the responsible use of AI in government and setting an example for the rest of Canada. Seizing the opportunities AI offers without compromising on the management of its risks will help Ontario’s public servants reach better, faster decisions and increase the efficiency of services for Ontarians

Protecting Ontario from Cyber Threats

The nature of “cyber power” is changing and evolving at a pace that is too rapid for existing public sector governance models, procurement systems, and decision-making frameworks to respond. Ontario should continue to invest in closing the cyber skills gap and work closely together with industry to address ever-increasing cybersecurity challenges.

Delivering Value through Modern Procurement

TECHNATION members will bring global best-practices and thought leadership to help accelerate Ontario’s digital transformation and procurement reform through agile government procurement and integrating cutting-edge innovations into public service delivery.

Ontario boasts one of North America's most robust information and communications technology (ICT) sectors, making a staggering $48.3 billion contribution to the GDP annually. It is the proud home of over 25,000 tech companies, employing a workforce of over 400,000 ICT workers. The province is at a critical turning point to become a global leader and a more digitally advanced jurisdiction.

Through our annual advocacy day and in evergreen collaboration, TECHNATION and its members, who are leaders in Canada’s technology sector, look forward to supporting the Ontario Government and its agencies in improving service delivery to Citizens whilst protecting their data and privacy.

- 30 -

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is the industry-government nexus for technology prosperity in Canada. As a member-driven, not-for-profit, TECHNATION unites Canada’s technology sector, governments, and communities to enable technology prosperity in Canada. TECHNATION champions technology prosperity by providing advocacy, professional development and networking opportunities across industry and governments at all levels; connecting Canadian scale-ups with global tech leaders; engaging the global supply chain; and filling the technology talent pipeline.

TECHNATION has served as the authoritative national voice of the $242 billion ICT industry for over 60 years. More than 45,000 Canadian ICT firms create and supply goods and services that contribute to a more productive, competitive, and innovative society. The ICT sector generates more than 717,590 jobs and invests $10.3 billion annually in R&D, more than any other private sector performer. TECHNATION was formerly the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC). For more information: www.technationcanada.ca

