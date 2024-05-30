Waldencast Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor conferences.



On June 5, 2024, the Company will participate in the TD Cowen 8th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference being held at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York City. Management will host a fireside chat presentation at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and hold investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 10, 2024, the Company will participate in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference being held virtually. Management will host a fireside chat presentation at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time and host virtual meetings throughout the day.

The fireside chat presentations at both conferences will be available live and for replay on the Investor Relations page on the company's website at www.ir.waldencast.com.

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

