Lantronix to Showcase AI-Driven Out-Of-Band Management Solutions at Cisco Live

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced that it will do live demos of its AI-driven out-of-band management solutions at booth 4875 at Cisco Live held June 2–6, 2024, in Las Vegas. Its innovative solutions for out-of-band environments utilize rules-based AI to recover and mitigate network infrastructure automatically, including reliable and secure access to remote gear during an outage. The solution automates many routine tasks that can unnecessarily consume a network admin’s day.



“At Cisco Live, we're excited to showcase our innovative solutions that empower our customers to utilize AI-driven decision-making to make their networks more secure and reliable while automating routine tasks, enabling network admins to focus on other responsibilities,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at Lantronix. “At Lantronix, we are devoted to bringing innovative solutions that help our customers be more efficient, secure and bottom-line focused.”

Lantronix is the go-to source for out-of-band innovations, providing a suite of reliable, secure and easy-to-deploy solutions, all supported by its exceptional service team. Being shown at Cisco Live are:

AI-Driven Out-of-Band

LM83X , delivering AI-driven out-of-band management of 8–104 devices over serial console in a scalable and robust console server with dual power inputs.

delivering AI-driven out-of-band management of 8–104 devices over serial console in a scalable and robust console server with dual power inputs. LM80 , providing a fixed 8-port serial AI-driven out-of-band management solution that can automate a majority of routine IT maintenance and recovery tasks quickly and error-free.

providing a fixed 8-port serial AI-driven out-of-band management solution that can automate a majority of routine IT maintenance and recovery tasks quickly and error-free. Control Center , a single pane of glass for managing all LM-series devices for secure remote access, AAA controls and creating power monitoring and action rules without scripting, centrally archiving both monitored device operating system and configuration files and compliance reporting.



Reliable Hardware, Trusted Performance

SLC 8000: Advanced Console Manager , the industry’s first advanced modular console manager that provides secure access to IT equipment with RS-232 and USB console.

, the industry’s first advanced modular console manager that provides secure access to IT equipment with RS-232 and USB console. EMG 7500 , a complete edge solution for branch offices, remote locations and retail stores for which small port count and integrated cellular connectivity are ideal.

, a complete edge solution for branch offices, remote locations and retail stores for which small port count and integrated cellular connectivity are ideal. G520 Series , Lantronix’s next-generation IoT cellular LTE CAT 4G and 5G gateways that are designed for industrial applications with pre-enabled Percepxion Edge Solution Platform and cellular Connectivity Services to increase operational efficiency and prevent cyber-attacks.



Expert Technical Support

LEVEL Technical Services , providing dedicated technical support experts to assist with implementing out-of-band deployments and limited lifetime equipment warranties.



About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

