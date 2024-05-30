Gray Names Greg Connor as General Manager of WRDW and WAGT in Augusta, Georgia

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced that Greg Connor will join Gray as the next General Manager of WRDW (CBS) and WAGT (NBC) in Augusta, Georgia, on June 3, 2024. He will succeed Mike Oates, who is retiring after 33 years at the stations, including the last 7 years as General Manager.



Greg has more than 20 years of experience in the media business, most recently as the General Manager at WACH in Columbia, South Carolina. After starting his career as an account executive at WLOS in Asheville, North Carolina, Greg served as local sales manager at that station, director of sales at KSNV in Las Vegas, Nevada, and as General Manager of television stations in Greensboro-Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; Macon, Georgia, and Albany, Georgia. Greg graduated from Florida Institute of Technology with a degree in Business Management.

“I love having the opportunity to work with great teammates and clients, while being actively involved in the community,” Greg explained. “I am excited to be a part of the strong culture of Gray Media’s Augusta Team and support them in their continued success.”

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. Its television stations serve 114 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. Gray also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

