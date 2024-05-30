New Chair appointed to South Australian Tourism Commission

David Koch has today been appointed the next Chair of the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC).

A passionate South Australian and media professional, Mr Koch is a leading advocate for small business and a high-profile finance commentator.

He is the Executive Chairman of Pinstripe Media and has been Chair of the Port Adelaide Football Club since 2012.

Mr Koch was host of the Sunrise program on the Seven Network for over 20 years.

As Chair, Mr Koch will work with the SATC Board to set the strategic agenda for the Commission, which is an independent statutory authority administered under the South Australian Tourism Commission Act 1993.

The appointment is for a period of 3 years and is effective from 2 July 2024.

Mr Koch replaces Mr Andrew Bullock, who has served as Chair of SATC since 2019.

South Australia’s visitor economy has experienced a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with latest data from Tourism Research Australia demonstrating a spend of $10.1 billion in the December 2023 quarter, up 20% from the December 2019 quarter of $8 billion.

South Australia has also recently experienced an unprecedented events season, which has included the Santos Tour Down Under, Fringe and Adelaide Festivals, WOMADelaide, Gather Round, LIV Golf, as well as Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel.

The festivities continue tomorrow night when the CommBank Matildas play at Adelaide Oval for the first time in history, as they take on China PR in an international friendly ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Later this year, Emirates will resume direct flights to Adelaide with the SATC also targeting further direct flights including from key Asian markets.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Kochie is a well-known figure to all Australians and has always been tremendously passionate about his home State of South Australia.

He has long-been a fierce advocate for small business which is the lifeblood of our tourism industry.

Through major events like LIV Golf and Gather Round, the eyes of the nation and the world are upon us. We need to capitalise on these opportunities to sell what South Australia has to offer as a unique holiday destination for both interstate and overseas travellers.

I’d like to thank Andrew Bullock for his dedicated leadership of the SATC over the past five years.

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

There is a great momentum around South Australia as we continue to tell the rest of the world our story as a state, and the economic trajectory we are on.

We are very fortunate to have someone of the calibre of David Koch to lead the work of our State’s Tourism Commission. David will give us some fresh perspectives that will enable our sector to keep growing as we outpace the nation.

I’d like to thank our outgoing Chair Mr Andrew Bullock who has served SATC with great professionalism over the last five years.

This period included the COVID-19 pandemic, which was the most challenging time that the tourism industry has ever encountered, as well as our response to the River Murray floods of 2022.

Attributable to David Koch, newly appointed Chair of SATC

We have so many advantages in South Australia that make us an ideal destination for holidaymakers.

We do the best food and wine in the nation, and we have some of the nation’s most spectacular regions.

We also retain a reputation for delivering first-class major events and festivals.

More recently, the perceptions of Adelaide and South Australia have shifted significantly on the east coast – and we have an opportunity to capitalise on this momentum to grow our tourism sector even further.

I have a passion for small business so a particular focus of mine will be trying to help those in tourism to grow their business through innovation.

I’m excited about the opportunity to Chair the South Australian Tourism Commission and I look forward to working with the Board and the SATC team to market our great State, grow our tourism sector, and support the many businesses that rely upon its success.

Tourism is a huge economic generator and employer for any State which ultimately flows through to providing increased resources for other community services.

Attributable to Emma Terry, CEO South Australian Tourism Commission

It’s an exciting time for tourism in South Australia and we have been working closely with industry to build momentum and position South Australia as a destination of choice.

On behalf of the SATC, we look forward to working with Mr Koch to market South Australia to the world and continuing to grow tourisms contribution to the State.