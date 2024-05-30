Managed Learning Service Market

The market growth driven by increased demand for personalized learning experiences and expansion of digital learning platforms & tools.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Why Invest in Managed Learning Service Market Size Reach to USD 9.4 Billion by 2032 at 10.3% CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global managed learning service market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The increased demand for personalized learning experiences and growth of digital learning platforms and tools positively impacts the expansion of the market. In addition, integration of AI & machine learning for adaptive learning solutions and rise in demand for cost-effectiveness of outsourcing learning management solution strengthen the growth of the market for future. Furthermore, expansion of emerging markets with surge in education demands and rise in specialized learning solutions for niche industries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The global managed learning service market is segmented into type, enterprise size, delivery mode, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is classified into sourcing external training, L&D administration, supplier management, and others. By enterprise size, it is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Depending on delivery mode, it is fragmented into distance learning, instructor-led training, and blended learning. By industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, consumer goods & retail, telecommunication & IT, healthcare, education, and others. Region wise, it analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Depending on type, the sourcing external training segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the managed learning service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment involves identifying and procuring specialized training programs, courses, and resources from external providers to complement the internal learning offerings. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.8 % from 2023 to 2032. The others segment enhance the value proposition of managed learning solutions and contribute to driving innovation, efficiency, & competitiveness within the market.

On the basis of delivery mode, the instructor-led training segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the managed learning service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. ILT is a powerful training method that drives engagement, knowledge retention, and skill development. However, the blended training segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032. As blended learning approaches have been increasingly promoted and adopted by school systems and higher educational institutions across the world.

Region wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the managed learning service market revenue, owing to increase in investments in advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI and MLS to improve businesses and customer experiences in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid digitalization and internet penetration in the region.

The key players that operate in the managed learning service market analysis are TTA (The Training Associates), Wahoo Learning, G-Cube, GP Strategies Corporation, Infopro Learning, Inc., NIIT (USA), Inc., Schouten Global, Capita Plc., Learning Tree International, Inc., Hemsley Fraser Group Ltd., TTEC Holdings, Inc, and QA.

Key Findings of the Study

● Depending on type, the sourcing external training segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

● Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022.

● Based on delivery mode, the instructor-led training segment accounted for the largest share in 2022.

● By industry vertical, the telecommunications and IT segment accounted for the largest managed learning service market share in 2022.

● Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

