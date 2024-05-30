Flash News: OKX Jumpstart Expands with the Addition of Ultiverse's Token

Submit Release
NASSAU, the Bahamas, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 30, 2024.

OKX today announced the addition of Ultiverse's ULTI token on OKX Jumpstart, which gives eligible users the opportunity to discover new, high-quality blockchain projects. In marking this new addition, customers who stake ETH or BTC via OKX Jumpstart Mining from June 3 at 6:00 AM (UTC) will have the opportunity to mine ULTI tokens as a reward.

The staking process involves transferring BTC or ETH to the customer's funding account before mining starts. Customers can then log in to the OKX App, go to the 'Grow' section, click 'Jumpstart,' and after the mining starts, click 'Stake,' enter the desired amount of BTC or ETH and confirm. Unstaking can be done at any time by clicking 'Unstake,' and the tokens will be automatically returned to the funding account.

The mining period is from 6:00 AM (UTC) on June 3, 2024 to 6:00 AM (UTC) on June 6, 2024; the total amount of mineable tokens is 300,000,000 ULTI tokens.

Ultiverse is an AI-driven gaming platform. By leveraging AI, on-chain games, NFT, dApps and a comprehensive media matrix, Ultiverse aims to cultivate a digital society where users can play, create and connect in a multitude of ways.

Further details on OKX Jumpstart's newest addition can be found here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

