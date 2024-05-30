Jitterbit Launches Premier Support Tiers to Deliver Enhanced Coverage, New Access Options

New Premier support tiers deliver prompt, responsive resolution for mission-critical workloads with global phone access and live 24/7 agents

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in empowering transformation through automation, today announced the launch of Jitterbit Premier Support, a comprehensive service designed to address and resolve issues with unmatched immediacy and effectiveness.



The new Premier Support program addresses customer issues as they arise with urgency and precision, minimizing downtime, maintaining business continuity and ensuring the quality of service that customers expect.

“In our fast-changing business world, integration and automation are crucial for success,” said Keith Trottier, SVP of Client Services at Jitterbit. “Disruptions in these systems can significantly impact internal and external operations. Jitterbit Premier Support provides enhanced assistance precisely when and where it’s needed most."

Available for all Harmony iPaaS, Vinyl, eiCloud and Wevo customers, Jitterbit Premier Support is tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers across all sectors. Premier Support complements Jitterbit’s included standard support offerings.

The program is segmented into three distinct tiers, allowing businesses to select the level of support that best fits their requirements:

Premier, a base tier that provides robust support for businesses seeking reliable and timely phone assistance, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, with Jitterbit support experts;





The Premier and Premier Plus tiers launch globally in June 2024 for Eastern time zones, and will expand globally to other time zones in October 2024. Availability of the Premier Enterprise tier is coming later in 2024.

For more information on Jitterbit Premier Support, visit jitterbit.com/premier-support/

