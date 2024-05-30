Submit Release
Enterome to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

PARIS, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for solid and liquid malignancies and inflammatory diseases based on its unique Mimicry platform, today announces that Pierre Bélichard, Enterome’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Christelle Dumoussaud, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York, NY on June 4-6, 2024.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome’s pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, which allows it to analyze and uncover new biological insights from the millions of gut bacterial proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome’s first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect, or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

The company is currently developing a pipeline of drug candidates consisting of:

  • OncoMimics peptide-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, including EO2463 and EO2401. EO2463 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, demonstrating a benign safety profile with encouraging early signs of efficacy. EO2401 has successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with glioblastoma, and Enterome is currently seeking a pharmaceutical partner to further develop a pivotal trial.
  • EndoMimics peptides, a pipeline of next-generation bioactive therapeutic proteins acting like human hormones or cytokines, being developed in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science for food allergies and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Enterome employs 70 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €118 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

Contacts

ENTEROME MEDIA RELATIONS
Guillaume Bayre
Head of External Communications
Tel: +33 (0)1 76 21 58 15
communication@enterome.com 		LifeSci Advisors LLC
Ashley R. Robinson (US)
+1 617 430 7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Sandya von der Weid (Europe)
+41 78 680 05 38
svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com


For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.enterome.com


