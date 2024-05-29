Prime Minister Golob: Athletes are Slovenia's greatest ambassadors

SLOVENIA, May 29 - The European Championship will be held in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024, and the Slovenian national team will be among the competitors for the first time in 24 years.

In a statement to the media, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the footballers, as well as to all other Slovenian athletes. "I would like to, personally and on behalf of the country and the government, pay our respects and express our gratitude to the athletes that serve as our country's greatest ambassadors," he said.

He stressed that the government was aware of the links between sport, tourism and the economy, which is why it has brought them together under one ministry. "One of the results of this networking is the upcoming business and investment congress, which will take place in parallel with the European Championship," he added.

On 19 June, the Prime Minister will attend the Slovenian-German Business and Investment Congress Invest&Connect: Slovenian Business Field, scheduled the day before the football match in Munich. The congress will be run by the Football Association of Slovenia, SPIRIT Slovenia, the Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sport and supported by the Slovenian Tourist Board, the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Germany, the Consulate General of the Republic of Slovenia in Munich and the Slovenian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. At the congress, the Prime Minister will be joined by a Slovenian economic delegation and will discuss with his German counterparts the challenges of joint Slovenian-German business endeavours, the automotive industry as the flagship of cooperation between the two countries, and how the two countries can work together in the future on high technology and innovation.

"This will be a wonderful event, offering businesspeople from the two important trading partners, Slovenia and Germany, especially in the automotive, aerospace and advanced technology sectors, a unique opportunity to network during this sporting occasion," the Prime Minister announced. He added that he believes the collaboration between sports, tourism, and business will be fruitful.

"Congratulations again for qualifying and I look forward to watching the games myself. I wish our team and our fans an enjoyable experience," concluded the Prime Minister.