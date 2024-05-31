Data Center Transformation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The data center transformation market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Transformation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the data center transformation market size is predicted to reach $17.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the data center transformation market is due to the increase in the volume and speed of data generation. North America region is expected to hold the largest data center transformation market share. Major players in the data center transformation market include Microsoft Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, Dell Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture plc.

Data Center Transformation Market Segments
• By Service: Consolidation Services, Optimization Services, Automation Services, Infrastructure Management Services
• By Level Of Data Center: Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4
• By End-User: Information Technology And telecommunications, Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing, Government, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global data center transformation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data center transformation refers to the comprehensive process of modernizing and upgrading a data center's infrastructure, technologies, and operations to meet evolving business needs, enhance efficiency, improve scalability, and ensure optimal performance. The transformation involves adopting advanced technologies to create a more agile, resilient, and cost-effective data center environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Data Center Transformation Market Characteristics
3. Data Center Transformation Market Trends And Strategies
4. Data Center Transformation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Data Center Transformation Market Size And Growth
……
27. Data Center Transformation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Data Center Transformation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

