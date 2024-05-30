AI Powered Storage Market: A Deep Dive into Factors, Trends, and Opportunities of The Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recently published report by Allied Market Research, the global AI powered storage market is expected to reach $162.5 billion by 2031 from a previously evaluated size of $125.26 billion in 2021 with a CAGR of 26.7%. The forecast period is considered from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an exhaustive study of factors influencing the market, trends, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and various other aspects that deliver a holistic picture of the industry.

The report provides quantitative research outcomes supported by accurate data, cross-checked facts, and updated information in the industry. This high-quality data along with in-house expert intervention, and implementation of tools like Porter’s five forces analysis make the report reliable for market study. Moreover, it provides a detailed regional analysis of both the domestic and global market trends. It also maps the major countries across the globe, based on their revenue generation, and highlights the upcoming investment pockets. Furthermore, factors influencing the market and growth opportunities are extensively discussed. This cumulatively helps the stakeholders to know deeply about the industry prospects and execute their future growth objectives accordingly.

Factors influencing the market expansion

The AI-powered storage market is propelled by several key factors shaping its growth trajectory. Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies drive demand for storage solutions capable of handling vast amounts of data with speed and efficiency. Additionally, the proliferation of data-intensive applications, such as IoT, big data analytics, and cloud computing, creates a pressing need for intelligent storage systems that can optimize data management processes.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, coupled with the growing focus on data security and compliance, presents significant growth opportunities for AI-powered storage solutions. Organizations can unlock new efficiencies, enhance data protection, and drive innovation in storage infrastructure, leveraging AI-driven insights and automation. All these factors are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. A comprehensive analysis of these drivers and the scope for market expansion are further discussed in the report.

Segmental orientation

The AI powered storage market is categorized into component, storage system, storage architecture, storage medium, end-user, enterprise, manufacturing, and region. Further segmentation includes:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Storage system

Direct attached storage

Network attached storage

storage area network

By Storage architecture

File and object-based storage

Object storage

By Storage medium

Hard disk drive

Solid state drive

By End user

Enterprises

Government bodies

Cloud service providers

Telecom companies

By Enterprise

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and entertainment

Retail

Consumer goods

Manufacturing

Others

By Manufacturing

Food & beverages

Industrial machinery & heavy equipment

High-tech & consumer electronics

Automotive

Others

Regional dynamics

According to region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2021, while Asia-Pacific is projected to garner the highest revenue during the forecast period owing to the economic growths of countries like India, China, and Japan.

Leading companies in the competitive landscape

The report enlists the major players of the AI powered storage market and provides an exhaustive study of their performances, product portfolios, and strategic moves.

These key players include:

Amazon Web Services

Fujitsu

Advanced Micro Devices

Hitachi

CISCO

Micron Technology

Dell Technologies

Microsoft

IBM

Pure Storage

Google

Intel Corporation

Lenovo

Samsung Electronics

HPE

NetApp

Toshiba



Contemporary and upcoming trends in the industry

AI-powered storage market report identifies the contemporary and upcoming trends thoroughly. A few of those trends show that the industry has focused on advancing capabilities in data management, optimization, and security. One significant development is the integration of AI-driven analytics into storage solutions, enabling real-time insights, predictive maintenance, and proactive performance optimization. Another key trend is the adoption of AI-powered data protection technologies, such as anomaly detection and ransomware detection, to enhance security and mitigate cybersecurity threats.

Additionally, advancements in AI algorithms, such as machine learning and natural language processing, are driving innovation in data classification, metadata management, and content-based search capabilities within storage platforms. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency is prompting the development of AI-powered storage solutions optimized for reduced power consumption and environmental impact, reflecting a holistic approach to innovation in the AI-powered storage market.

