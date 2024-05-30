Blaze Pizza Announces Most Significant Menu Revamp in its History

Company Introduces Five New Chef Inspired & Fast Fire'd Signature Collection Pizzas as the First of Many Exciting 2024 Menu Changes

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza, the recognized leader in fast-casual artisanal pizza, is revamping its entire menu throughout 2024. In the coming months, Blaze will roll out a host of new premium toppings, craveable items that can be eaten on the go, new salads with a uniquely Blaze Pizza twist, something Sweet & Spicy, and even the company’s first-ever dessert crafted from scratch and cooked by fire.



Blaze is kicking off this significant menu revamp by rolling out five new pizzas as part of its Signature Pizza line called the “Chef Inspired & Fast Fire’d Signature Collection.” Replacing the 12-year-old Signature Pizza menu, these new pizzas, launching nationwide this week, keep what guests love most about Blaze’s previous Signature Pizza menu, while adding new options that guests have been gravitating toward flavor wise.

Available at all Blaze Pizza locations, the new Chef Inspired & Fast Fire’d Signature Collection includes:

The Carnivore A chef’s signature recipe that includes a savory mix of pepperoni slices, julienned ham and crumbled meatballs. The toppings are paired with house made tomato-based sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, and finished with a balsamic drizzle. It’s a protein-packed pizza perfect for meat lovers.



The Herbivore A new and delicious way to get your daily dose of veggies. The garden-inspired creation starts off with Blaze’s spicy red sauce topped with generous portions of shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted garlic, tomatoes, banana peppers plus a finish of fresh arugula and a swirl of olive oil.



The Meatball Pie Featuring juicy and flavorful crumbled meatballs accompanied by Blaze’s classic house-made tomato sauce, creamy mozzarella, and dollops of ricotta cheese. The result is a delicious and hearty pizza with a satisfying blend of meaty goodness.



The Blazed BBQ This recipe features a base of tangy BBQ sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, tender pieces of grilled chicken along with red onions and pickled jalapeño peppers. This delicious combination is topped with a drizzle of ranch dressing for extra flavor.



The Four Cheese Cheese-lovers unite and rejoice for a new mega cheese pizza. This pizza starts off with a base of the Blaze house-made red sauce and is topped with four cheeses — shredded mozzarella, fresh Ovolini mozzarella, creamy dollops of ricotta, and parmesan sprinkles - finished with a swirl of olive oil.



“Our culinary team has been hard at work, revamping our menu offerings and making additions that will enhance the Blaze experience,” explained Christian Kuhn, Chief Marketing Officer of Blaze Pizza. “We remain committed to authenticity in everything we do, from dough made in house, to best-in-class ingredients and as always, cooking pizzas in our open-flame oven.”

For the full list of Blaze Pizza menu offerings, guests can visit blazepizza.com or download the company’s mobile app.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 330 restaurants across 38 states and six countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze Pizza leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/250ed1a8-0ce0-45c7-bcbe-2270a6e2961e