Jinggoy files resolution observing centennial birth anniversary of national artist Eddie Romero

SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution commemorating the 100th birth anniversary and milestones in the Philippine cinema of National Artist Eddie Romero.

"The legacy of Romero as a prolific writer, ambitious yet practical artist, should be recognized and celebrated, especially on July 7, 2024, which marks the 100th anniversary of his birth," Estrada said in his Senate Resolution No. 1039.

A revered figure In Philippine cinema, Romero's works as a film director, producer, and screenwriter, have explored the nation's history and politics, often thought-provoking masterpieces that became cult classics and inspiration for future generations of artists.

His portfolio includes critically acclaimed films like "Ganito Kami Noon... Paano Kayo Ngayon?," "Kamakalawa," "Banta ng Kahapon," and the 13-part series "Noli Me Tangere" where he brought the novel of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal to a new generation of viewers.

The 1980 film "Agila," written and directed by Romero, was considered the biggest event in local movie history and the biggest Filipino film ever made. It won numerous FAMAS Awards and Gawad Urian Awards that year.

Romero, who began his film career in the '40s when the Philippines was still recovering from World War II, died on May 28, 2013 at the age of 88.