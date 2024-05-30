PHILIPPINES, May 30 - Press Release

May 30, 2024 Hontiveros releases documents showing possible identity of Mayor Alice Guo's mother Note: Please see attached documents Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday released documents showing the possible identity of Mayor Alice Guo's mother, one Lin Wen Yi, an incorporator involved in numerous businesses of the Bamban, Tarlac local chief executive. This comes after Sen. Win Gatchalian's interview, in which he revealed that residents of Valenzuela could attest that Lin Wen Yi, a Chinese national, was referred to as Mayor Guo's mother during the time they were living in the city. "The identity of Mayor Alice's mother is crucial to this whole saga. Kung Chinese pala ang ina, at Chinese umano ang ama, mapapatunayan na hindi nga talaga Pilipino si Mayor. Kung totoo ito, ang mas malaking tanong: bakit kinailangan niyang magkunwari? Bakit may pagtatago at pagsisinungaling?" the senator asked. Hontiveros said that Mayor Guo's co-incorporators in at least seven of her businesses — namely QJJ Group of Companies, QJJ Farms, QJJ Embroidery, QJJ Meat Shop, 3LIN-Q Farm, QJJ Slaughterhouse, and QSeed Genetics — include her siblings Shiela L. Guo and Siemen L. Guo, her father Jian Zhong Guo, and this Lin Wen Yi. "Kung nagawang magsinungaling ni Mayor Alice tungkol sa mga kapatid niya, hindi malayong mangyari na tinatago niya rin ang totoong pagkatao ng nanay niya. She has been lying through her teeth the past two hearings. Ang daming imbento, halos wala nang lumalabas na totoo sa bibig niya," Hontiveros said. "Magkakamag-anak ba silang lahat? Is this one big, dubious family business? As Sen. Win also noted, travel records show that Jian Zhong Guo and Lin Wen Yi travelled together at least 170 times in the span of six years. Business partner lang nga ba o baka asawa talaga?" Hontiveros further asked. Hontiveros also shared a Bureau of Internal Revenue document certifying the birthdates and addresses of Mayor Guo's co-incorporators, who are alleged to be her family members. "1971 ang birth year nitong Lin Wen Yi. Kung siya ang tunay na ina, 15 years old lang siya nang iniluwal si Alice. At kung siya din ang ina ni Sheila na aminado si Alice na kapatid niya, aba 13 years old lang siya nung niluwal si Sheila? Unless ito ay gawa-gawa lang lahat, kathang isip ng isang sindikatong Tsino na pinahintulutan ng mga kawani ng gobyerno," Hontiveros said. "May isa pa kaming source na nagsasabi na 'Winnie' ang tawag sa nanay ni Mayor Guo. Filipinized version kaya ito ng Lin Wen Yi? Bakit kaya sinisikreto? Sino ba itong pamilya na ito? Bakit nakapalibot sa misteryo? We will get to the bottom of this," the senator concluded.