Mitsui Chemicals Singapore R&D Centre: Donation of posica™ kukkiri™ film to Jamiyah Nursing Home

Improving the view for patients who require long-term nursing care

Singapore--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Mitsui Chemicals Asia Pacific (MCAP) – A donation of the innovative glass film, posica™ kukkiri™, by Mitsui Chemicals Singapore R&D Centre (MS-R&D) to Jamiyah Nursing Home, had completed its installation on 7 November 2023. The film was installed at the Activity Room within Jamiyah Nursing Home (Darul Syifaa) premise, where residents and patients usually gather for their social activities.

With the installation of posica™ kukkiri™ at the Activity Room, patients will be able to enjoy a better Quality of View outside of the nursing home by dramatically improving the colour saturation and reducing uncomfortable glare.

Application in healthcare settings

In a small-scale study at selected Japan office spaces, when the film was applied to the windows, it was observed that the workers focused better at work. The film’s view-enhancing property will also benefit different industries.

Understanding the needs of long-term nursing care, providing a better view to the surrounding scenery will give patients a better residential experience. This not only enhances the overall mental well-being of both the patients and nursing staff, it will also aid in the care delivery and health recovery.

“Our nurses shared that Activity Room feels cooler and it improved the residents’ mood,” shared Staff Nurse Hafizah Binte Abdul Ghani. “There is less glare and we like the aesthetic improvements.”

More trials are in discussion between MS-R&D and Jamiyah Nursing Home for further adoption in the other rooms to enhance the care delivery and on-premises experience.

About Mitsui Chemicals Group in Singapore

Singapore is the home to five affiliates for Mitsui Chemicals Group. Besides MCAP, the Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters of Mitsui Chemicals Inc., the four other entities - Mitsui Elastomers Singapore Pte Ltd, Prime Evolue Singapore Pte Ltd, SDC Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and MS-R&D.

Being the Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters, MCAP strives to drive business growth, provide robust functional services to regional affiliates or businesses, and deliver values to customers by leveraging on the strengths of all affiliates in Mitsui Chemicals Group.

