Intetics Inc. Recognized Across Multiple Sub-Lists in IAOP's 2024 Global Outsourcing 100

NAPLES, Fla., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics Inc., a pioneering provider of custom software development and IT outsourcing services, is proud to announce its prominent placement across several distinguished sub-lists in the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). This acknowledgment further cements Intetics' reputation as a leader in the outsourcing industry, demonstrating the company's broad expertise and commitment to excellence in multiple service categories.



Exceptional Performance Across Diverse Categories

This year, Intetics has been recognized in the following IAOP sub-lists, showcasing the company's sustained excellence and leadership in various aspects of outsourcing:

Sustained Excellence: Intetics continues to demonstrate high performance in outsourcing services year over year, reflecting our long-term commitment to maintaining and enhancing quality standards. This marks Intetics’s 18th consecutive year on this esteemed list, underscoring long-standing commitment to excellence in the global outsourcing sector.

Intetics continues to demonstrate high performance in outsourcing services year over year, reflecting our long-term commitment to maintaining and enhancing quality standards. This marks Intetics’s 18th consecutive year on this esteemed list, underscoring long-standing commitment to excellence in the global outsourcing sector. RPA & AI: This listing underlines our capabilities in Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence , areas in which we enable clients to achieve enhanced efficiency and automation.

This listing underlines our capabilities in Robotic Process Automation and , areas in which we enable clients to achieve enhanced efficiency and automation. Software Development: Our core strength in custom software development has once again been recognized, underscoring our technical proficiency and innovative development practices.

Our core strength in has once again been recognized, underscoring our technical proficiency and innovative development practices. Top Customer References: This recognition is based on outstanding client feedback, emphasizing the tangible benefits and significant value delivered to our customers.

This recognition is based on outstanding client feedback, emphasizing the tangible benefits and significant value delivered to our customers. Top Programs for Innovation: Intetics has been highlighted for its innovative approaches and solutions that have notably advanced client business processes.

Intetics has been highlighted for its innovative approaches and solutions that have notably advanced client business processes. Top Awards & Certifications: Acknowledged for receiving numerous industry accolades and certifications that validate our expertise and leadership in the technology sector.

Acknowledged for receiving numerous that validate our expertise and leadership in the technology sector. Industry-Specific Services: Recognized for our tailored services that meet unique industry needs, particularly in domains requiring specialized knowledge and skills.



A Word from Intetics’s CEO

"We are immensely proud of our teams for their exceptional work that has led to this broad recognition across multiple sub-lists by IAOP," said Boris Kontsevoi, President and CEO of Intetics. "These accolades reflect our dedication to not just meeting but exceeding the diverse and evolving needs of our clients through innovation, industry-specific expertise, and high-quality service delivery."

About Intetics

Intetics is a globally recognized technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and comprehensive digital solutions.Utilizing our proprietary Remote In-Sourcing® model and Predictive Software Engineering framework, we provide IT-rich organizations with access to top global talent and deep engineering expertise. With over 29 years in the industry, Intetics consistently exceeds client expectations and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications. Our commitment to quality and innovation has been recognized with numerous industry awards, including placements on the Inc 5000 and IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 lists.

About IAOP

IAOP is the cornerstone of the sourcing community, emphasizing collaboration to drive exceptional business and societal outcomes. Members and affiliates worldwide participate in IAOP conferences, chapter meetings, courses, and workshops, and engage through social media with a singular goal: achieving superior business results. IAOP connects customers, providers, and advisors, whether they are newcomers to collaborative business models like outsourcing or seasoned professionals, to a growing global community and the essential resources needed for outstanding results. For more information on how to get involved, please visit www.IAOP.org .

Irina Dubovik, Digital Marketing Director Intetics, i.dubovik@intetics.com +1 (239) 217-4907