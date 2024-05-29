Submit Release
From Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua, and Rosario Murillo, Vice-President of the Republic of Nicaragua

AZERBAIJAN, May 29 - 29 May 2024, 18:40

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Brother President,

On the special occasion of commemorating the 106th anniversary of Independence Day this May 28, please allow us to express, on behalf of the people and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, as well as personally, our warmest and fraternal congratulations to you, the brotherly people, and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

From our Nicaragua, always blessed and always free, we join you in celebrating this date of victories, national sovereignty and independence, reiterating our commitment to continue strengthening the memorable ties of friendship and cooperation with the brotherly people and government of Azerbaijan.

Receive, dear President, our fraternal embrace, as well as our best wishes for peace, development, and welfare for the brotherly Azerbaijani people.

Sincerely,

 

Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua

Rosario Murillo, Vice-President of the Republic of Nicaragua

