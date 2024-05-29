From Denis Bećirović, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, I extend my sincere congratulations for the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan with best wishes for the further prosperity of your country.

I believe that bilateral relations will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship in all areas of common interest remain committed to strengthening cooperation for the benefit of our countries and their people.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Denis Bećirović

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina