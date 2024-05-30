RiskWatch International Announces New Customization Features for Its Compliance Risk Management Platform
RiskWatch, a global leader in compliance and risk management solutions, announced the addition of new reporting features to its Compliance Management Platform.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RiskWatch International, a leading provider of compliance and risk management solutions, has announced the addition of new reporting customization features to its compliance risk management platform. These new features will provide organizations with greater flexibility and control in managing their compliance risks. This platform is designed to automate workflows, streamline compliance tasks, and increases efficiency by an average of 80% compared to manual processes.
The new reporting customization features allow users to tailor their compliance risk reports to their specific needs and requirements. This includes the ability to select and display only the relevant data, customize the layout and design of the report, and schedule automated report generation. This will save organizations time and effort in creating and analyzing compliance risk reports, allowing them to focus on mitigating potential risks.
The RiskWatch platform offers a library of over 40 pre-built frameworks and assessments aligned with standards, saving time and effort in compliance efforts. It minimizes human errors and handles large volumes of data, ensuring risk management efforts remain effective as organizations expand.
"RiskWatch is committed to providing our clients with the most comprehensive and flexible compliance risk management solutions," said Asim Chauhan, CEO of RiskWatch International. "These new features will allow our clients to tailor their compliance programs to their specific needs, improving efficiency and effectiveness."
Key Features of the RiskWatch's Compliance Management Software:
● Compliance Automation: Automate workflows, streamline compliance tasks, and assign and track tasks.
● Pre-built Content Libraries: Access a library of 40+ pre-built frameworks and assessments aligned with standards.
● Document Storage: A centralized platform for all your risk-related documents.
● Accuracy and Scalability: Minimizes human errors and handles large volumes of data.
● Collaboration: Work together with team seamlessly, share insights, and make collective decisions to manage risks effectively.
● Report Generation: Generate detailed and customized reports, providing a comprehensive view of organization's risk profile and compliance status.
RiskWatch’s platform is easy to use, free to try, and can be customized to fit every business needs. It supports over 40 regulatory compliance frameworks for risk, compliance, security, and quality management.
For more information check out RiskWatch Compliance management software: https://bit.ly/riskwatch-compliance or for request a personalized demo: https://bit.ly/RequestPersonalizedDemo
Launching Soon: Cost Effective Risk Management Software
In addition to the Compliance Management Software, RiskWatch is also gearing up to launch a comprehensive risk management software. This upcoming software is designed to further enhance the risk management capabilities of organizations worldwide. This Integrated Risk management module will streamlines the risk assessment process and provides clear, actionable steps for risk remediation.
This comprehensive Risk Management software will seamlessly integrate with the Compliance Management Software, providing a comprehensive solution for managing all aspects of organizational risk. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development. For more information or to request a demo, please visit: https://bit.ly/4aFTQwu
About RiskWatch
RiskWatch has been a global leader in the compliance and risk solutions industry since 1993. It is trusted by many of the Fortune 100 for Risk, Security and Compliance. Our Compliance assessment platform increases efficiency by an average of 80% compared to manual processes. We offer over 40 prebuilt content libraries that contain industry standards and regulations.
