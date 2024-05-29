S. 3071, Disaster Management Costs Modernization Act

S. 3071 would allow state and local governments that receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to repurpose unused funds that were originally allocated for management costs to increase their administrative capacity to prepare for, recover from, or mitigate the effects of future disasters. Under current law, unused funds generally are returned to the Disaster Relief Fund and used for disaster recovery. Those governments could retain unused funds from amounts appropriated after enactment for disasters that are declared on or after enactment of S. 3071. Those funds would not be available for repurposing until a grant has reached its closeout date, which occurs at the completion of all projects funded by the grant, and would then remain available for five years from that point.