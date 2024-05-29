H.R. 7218 would authorize the appropriation of $33 million each year from 2025 through 2029 for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide grants to support public health awareness and evidence-based practices related to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. In 2024, CDC allocated $40 million for that purpose.
You just read:
H.R. 7218, BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Reauthorization Act of 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.