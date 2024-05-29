H.R. 3400, Small Businesses before Bureaucrats Act

H.R. 3400 would increase the dollar threshold used to determine whether the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has jurisdiction over certain labor disputes. Currently, the NLRB determines whether it has jurisdiction over certain employers based in part on their total dollar volume of business; the dollar amount varies by type of employer. H.R. 3400 would increase the current thresholds by a factor of 10 in the current year and index them for inflation in future years, which would reduce the number of employers subject to the NLRB’s jurisdiction.