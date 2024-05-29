Submit Release
Direct Spending and Revenue Effects of H.R. 8070, the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025

The Congressional Budget Office has completed an estimate of the direct spending and revenue effects of H.R. 8070, the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Armed Services on May 22, 2024. This estimate is based on the Committee Print 118-36, which was posted to the website of the House Committee on Rules on May 24, 2024.

