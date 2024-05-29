S. 4036, Government Spending Oversight Act of 2024

S. 4036 would establish the Government Oversight Spending Committee and would authorize the appropriation of $17 million in 2026 and 2027 for the work of that committee.

The committee would be housed within the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency and would replace the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee that was created by the CARES Act (Public Law 116-136) in March 2020. The pandemic response committee is currently composed of 21 federal inspectors general that work to collaboratively oversee federal pandemic relief spending; the committee’s authorization expires at the end of fiscal year 2025. The new committee would cover all government spending and would need to coordinate with all relevant inspectors general beginning in fiscal year 2026.